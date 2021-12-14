The Boise State Broncos will play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in three of 12 games (25%) this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Central Michigan's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.2, is 7.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.8 points above the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 56.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 7-5-0 this year.

The Broncos are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Broncos score 29.2 points per game, three more than the Chippewas give up per matchup (26.2).

When Boise State puts up more than 26.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 381 yards per game, only 11.3 fewer than the 392.3 the Chippewas allow per contest.

When Boise State picks up over 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Chippewas' takeaways (14).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Central Michigan is 7-5-0 this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Chippewas average 33 points per game, 14 more than the Broncos surrender (19).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team records more than 19 points.

The Chippewas average 451.9 yards per game, 86.4 more yards than the 365.5 the Broncos allow.

When Central Michigan totals more than 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Chippewas have 11 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats