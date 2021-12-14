The Military Bowl will see the Boston College Eagles battle the East Carolina Pirates.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of East Carolina's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 51.5.

Monday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is three points greater than the 48.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.8, 3.3 points more than Monday's total of 51.5.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates give up (26.3).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles average 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6), than the Pirates give up per contest (394.7).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals more than 394.7 yards.

This year, the Eagles have 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (22).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Pirates have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Pirates score 7.5 more points per game (29.7) than the Eagles give up (22.2).

When East Carolina scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates collect 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow (343.8).

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 343.8 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (17).

Season Stats