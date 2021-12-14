Publish date:
BYU vs. UAB Independence Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 36.4% of UAB's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 62.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 7 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Cougars rack up 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers give up (22.8).
- When BYU records more than 22.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers give up per outing (324.3).
- In games that BYU totals over 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UAB's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Blazers put up 5.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Cougars give up (24.3).
- UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 24.3 points.
- The Blazers rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (384.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (386.9).
- When UAB churns out more than 386.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Blazers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|UAB
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
456.6
Avg. Total Yards
384.3
386.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.3
11
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
19