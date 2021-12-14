The Independence Bowl will feature a matchup between the BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers.

Odds for BYU vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of UAB's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 62.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 7 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Cougars rack up 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers give up (22.8).

When BYU records more than 22.8 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Cougars rack up 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers give up per outing (324.3).

In games that BYU totals over 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UAB's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Blazers put up 5.1 more points per game (29.4) than the Cougars give up (24.3).

UAB is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Blazers rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (384.3) than the Cougars give up per contest (386.9).

When UAB churns out more than 386.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Blazers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats