Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Cleveland Browns (7-6) versus the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) in NFL Week 15 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 42.5 points in nine of 13 chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 43.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 46.5, 4.0 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Cleveland's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).
  • Cleveland has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders give up (27.7).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.
  • The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders allow per matchup (356.6).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 356.6 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Raiders.
  • Las Vegas has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This year the Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
  • The Raiders collect 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns allow (321.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.2 yards.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.
  • At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, in seven games at home, Cleveland has gone over the total three times.
  • Browns home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Las Vegas is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • In three of six road games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.