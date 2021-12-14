It'll be the Cleveland Browns (7-6) versus the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Browns vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 13 games (53.8%) this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 42.5 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 43.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Browns games this season is 46.5, 4.0 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 6.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Cleveland has hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns put up 6.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Raiders give up (27.7).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.

The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders allow per matchup (356.6).

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 356.6 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year the Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Raiders collect 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns allow (321.2).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.2 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (16).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.

At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, in seven games at home, Cleveland has gone over the total three times.

Browns home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Las Vegas is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

In three of six road games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

