The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Cure Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 63.5 points four of 11 times.

So far this season, 38.5% of Northern Illinois' games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 63.5.

Friday's total is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 71.9 points per game average.

The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.5, 5.0 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 63.5 .

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Huskies games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Chanticleers rack up 40.4 points per game, 7.7 more than the Huskies give up per outing (32.7).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 32.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chanticleers average 492.2 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 448.3 the Huskies allow per contest.

In games that Coastal Carolina churns out more than 448.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 8-4-1 this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

This year the Huskies rack up 11.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers surrender (20.0).

Northern Illinois is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Huskies collect 94.1 more yards per game (420.0) than the Chanticleers allow (325.9).

When Northern Illinois totals more than 325.9 yards, the team is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats