December 14, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) have an NFC East matchup in Week 15 with the New York Giants (4-9).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 47 points per game, 2.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.9 points lower than the 45.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.8 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Cowboys score 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants allow per contest (23.8).
  • When Dallas scores more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 39.4 more yards per game (409.1) than the Giants give up per contest (369.7).
  • When Dallas picks up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have 18 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.
  • In New York's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).
  • New York's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Giants rack up 17.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Cowboys allow (22.1).
  • When New York scores more than 22.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys give up per contest (361.1).
  • When New York totals over 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • In six home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • This year away from home, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • In seven away games this season, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.1 total points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.