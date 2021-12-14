The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) have an NFC East matchup in Week 15 with the New York Giants (4-9).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in five of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 47 points per game, 2.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.9 points lower than the 45.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.8 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Cowboys score 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants allow per contest (23.8).

When Dallas scores more than 23.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 39.4 more yards per game (409.1) than the Giants give up per contest (369.7).

When Dallas picks up more than 369.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have 18 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 19 takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

New York's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Giants rack up 17.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Cowboys allow (22.1).

When New York scores more than 22.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys give up per contest (361.1).

When New York totals over 361.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

New York is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

In six home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.

This season, Giants home games average 45.4 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

This year away from home, Dallas is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

In seven away games this season, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.1 total points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

