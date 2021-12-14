Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-6) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Denver is 7-6-0 this season.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
  • Denver's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 23.1% of its opportunities (three times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos put up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per contest the Bengals allow.
  • When Denver scores more than 22.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0), than the Bengals give up per outing (349.8).
  • In games that Denver amasses more than 349.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 17 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this year.
  • The Bengals are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This year the Bengals score 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos give up (17.5).
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow per contest (324.8).
  • Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up more than 324.8 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, as 1.5-point favorites or more at home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS.
  • In seven home games this season, Denver has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.2 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • On the road, Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bengals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in six road games this year.
  • The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

