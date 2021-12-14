The Denver Broncos (7-6) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

In 84.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (11/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 48.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-6-0 this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Denver's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 23.1% of its opportunities (three times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Broncos put up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per contest the Bengals allow.

When Denver scores more than 22.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Broncos rack up just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0), than the Bengals give up per outing (349.8).

In games that Denver amasses more than 349.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 17 takeaways.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-7-0 this year.

The Bengals are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Bengals score 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos give up (17.5).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.5 points.

The Bengals rack up 34.0 more yards per game (358.8) than the Broncos allow per contest (324.8).

Cincinnati is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team picks up more than 324.8 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

Denver is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home this year.

This season, as 1.5-point favorites or more at home, the Broncos are 3-1 ATS.

In seven home games this season, Denver has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.2 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

The Bengals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in six road games this year.

The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

