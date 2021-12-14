Publish date:
Florida vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 3.7 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 5.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in nine chances).
- Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights surrender (25.2).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.2 points.
- The Gators collect 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per contest (368.9).
- In games that Florida picks up over 368.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (20) this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Knights average 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators give up (26.6).
- UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.
- The Knights collect 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators allow.
- When UCF totals over 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year the Knights have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Gators' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|UCF
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.2
470.1
Avg. Total Yards
399.7
360.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368.9
21
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
20