The Gasparilla Bowl will see the Florida Gators battle the UCF Knights.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 3.7 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 5.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights surrender (25.2).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.2 points.

The Gators collect 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights allow per contest (368.9).

In games that Florida picks up over 368.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (20) this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Knights have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Knights average 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators give up (26.6).

UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 26.6 points.

The Knights collect 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators allow.

When UCF totals over 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year the Knights have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Gators' takeaways (13).

Season Stats