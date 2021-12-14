The Fresno State Bulldogs will play the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 45.5% of UTEP's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The two teams combine to score 58.8 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52 points, one more than the set total in this contest.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 11.5 points or more so far this season.

Fresno State has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 8.8 more points per game (33.6) than the Miners surrender (24.8).

When Fresno State puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 463.4 yards per game, 124.5 more yards than the 338.9 the Miners allow per contest.

When Fresno State totals over 338.9 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Miners have forced (14).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Miners put up 25.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the Bulldogs give up (20.3).

UTEP is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.

The Miners collect 48.9 more yards per game (391.5) than the Bulldogs allow (342.6).

When UTEP churns out over 342.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Miners have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Season Stats