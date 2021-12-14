Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- Michigan's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- Friday's total is 32.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.
- The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.9 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Bulldogs put up 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines allow per outing (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per matchup.
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team piles up more than 316.2 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
- This season the Wolverines average 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).
- When Michigan records more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team totals more than 254.8 yards.
- The Wolverines have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16