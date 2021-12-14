The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) play the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Michigan's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

Friday's total is 32.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.9 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Friday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 7.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bulldogs put up 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines allow per outing (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 442.5 yards per game, 126.3 more yards than the 316.2 the Wolverines give up per matchup.

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team piles up more than 316.2 yards.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

This season the Wolverines average 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

When Michigan records more than 9.5 points, it is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team totals more than 254.8 yards.

The Wolverines have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats