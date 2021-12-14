The Georgia State Panthers will meet the Ball State Cardinals in the Camellia Bowl.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in six of 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of Ball State's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 0.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 54.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 50 over/under in this contest.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 56 points, six more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Panthers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals surrender (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 383.2 yards per game, 32.5 fewer yards than the 415.7 the Cardinals give up per contest.

In games that Georgia State amasses over 415.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in five chances).

Ball State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

This season the Cardinals score 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers give up (27.7).

Ball State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team records more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinals average 69.9 fewer yards per game (335.9) than the Panthers allow (405.8).

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 405.8 yards.

This season the Cardinals have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (19).

Season Stats