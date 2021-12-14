The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) will clash with the AFC North's best, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

The two teams combine to score 48.6 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 13 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Packers have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Packers rack up 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens surrender per outing (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Packers collect 361.5 yards per game, just 10.0 more than the 351.5 the Ravens give up per contest.

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 351.5 yards.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Ravens average just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

When Baltimore records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens collect 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers allow (323.6).

When Baltimore amasses more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread, and 5-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

Baltimore has gone over the total in four of six home games this year.

This season, Ravens home games average 49.3 points, 6.3 more than this contest's over/under (43).

In away games, Green Bay is 4-3 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

On the road, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has hit the over twice in seven road games this season.

Packers away games this season average 48.6 total points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

