Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (10-3) will clash with the AFC North's best, the Baltimore Ravens (8-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 46.2% of Baltimore's games (6/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.6 points per game, 5.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay has played 13 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers rack up 25.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Ravens surrender per outing (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers collect 361.5 yards per game, just 10.0 more than the 351.5 the Ravens give up per contest.
  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 351.5 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Ravens.
  • Baltimore has six wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This season the Ravens average just 2.5 more points per game (23.4) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
  • When Baltimore records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 64.4 more yards per game (388.0) than the Packers allow (323.6).
  • When Baltimore amasses more than 323.6 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have 20 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread, and 5-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • Baltimore has gone over the total in four of six home games this year.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 49.3 points, 6.3 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • In away games, Green Bay is 4-3 overall and 5-2 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Green Bay has hit the over twice in seven road games this season.
  • Packers away games this season average 48.6 total points, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.