December 14, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (9-4) will hope to keep their seven-game winning run alive in a Week 15 battle with the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • New England's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 37.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 1.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 44.6 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Indianapolis' 13 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
  • This year, the Colts score 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots allow (15.4).
  • Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.4 points.
  • The Colts rack up 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out over 310.0 yards.
  • The Colts have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 26 takeaways.
  • In New England's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • New England has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots put up 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts surrender (21.8).
  • New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts allow (342.1).
  • When New England piles up more than 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have 16 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in four of seven games at home.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Away from home, New England is 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • New England has hit the over twice in six road games this year.
  • The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

