The New England Patriots (9-4) will hope to keep their seven-game winning run alive in a Week 15 battle with the Indianapolis Colts (7-6).

Odds for Colts vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

New England's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 9.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 37.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 1.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' 13 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

This year, the Colts score 13.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Patriots allow (15.4).

Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall this season when the team notches more than 15.4 points.

The Colts rack up 58.1 more yards per game (368.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (310.0).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out over 310.0 yards.

The Colts have 16 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 26 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

New England has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Patriots put up 26.9 points per game, 5.1 more than the Colts surrender (21.8).

New England is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots average only 4.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Colts allow (342.1).

When New England piles up more than 342.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Patriots have 16 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in four of seven games at home.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.4 points, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, New England is 6-0 overall and 5-1 against the spread.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

New England has hit the over twice in six road games this year.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

