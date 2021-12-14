Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Clemson Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 14.1 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 53.1, 7.6 points above Wednesday's total of 45.5.
- The 45.5-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those games.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Cyclones put up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers give up (15).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall this season when the team scores more than 15 points.
- The Cyclones average 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per outing (309.3).
- Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team totals over 309.3 yards.
- The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Clemson has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones surrender (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 362.8 yards per game, 53 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones give up.
- Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses over 309.8 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Clemson
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
15
437.4
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
309.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.3
13
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
18