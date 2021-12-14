The Iowa State Cyclones will meet the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.6, is 14.1 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 53.1, 7.6 points above Wednesday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 3.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 5-5 ATS in those games.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cyclones put up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers give up (15).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall this season when the team scores more than 15 points.

The Cyclones average 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per outing (309.3).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team totals over 309.3 yards.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones surrender (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 362.8 yards per game, 53 more yards than the 309.8 the Cyclones give up.

Clemson is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses over 309.8 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).

Season Stats