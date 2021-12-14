Two down-on-their-luck teams will face each other in Week 15 when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) carry a five-game losing streak into a clash against the Houston Texans (2-11), who have lost three in a row.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Jacksonville and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in six of 13 games this season.

In 38.5% of Houston's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 27.4, is 13.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 13.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Jaguars games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.8 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-9-0 this year.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 13 set point totals (15.4%).

The Jaguars average 13.8 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Texans give up per contest (27.4).

The Jaguars rack up 81.6 fewer yards per game (303.1) than the Texans give up per contest (384.7).

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 384.7 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (21).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-8-0 this season.

The Texans have been underdogs by 3 points or more 12 times this year and are 5-7 ATS in those matchups.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Texans average 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).

The Texans average 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars give up (357.2).

In games that Houston amasses over 357.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 14 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in seven home games this year.

Jaguars home games this season average 47.4 total points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, in away games.

This year, in six away games, Houston has gone over the total once.

This season, Texans away games average 46.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

