December 14, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two down-on-their-luck teams will face each other in Week 15 when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) carry a five-game losing streak into a clash against the Houston Texans (2-11), who have lost three in a row.

Odds for Jaguars vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Jacksonville and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in six of 13 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of Houston's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 27.4, is 13.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 13.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Jaguars games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.8 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-9-0 this year.
  • This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 13 set point totals (15.4%).
  • The Jaguars average 13.8 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Texans give up per contest (27.4).
  • The Jaguars rack up 81.6 fewer yards per game (303.1) than the Texans give up per contest (384.7).
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 384.7 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 25 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (21).
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-8-0 this season.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 3 points or more 12 times this year and are 5-7 ATS in those matchups.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Texans average 12.6 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).
  • The Texans average 93.0 fewer yards per game (264.2) than the Jaguars give up (357.2).
  • In games that Houston amasses over 357.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 14 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total once in seven home games this year.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 47.4 total points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).
  • Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in six away games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Texans away games average 46.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

