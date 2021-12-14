Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 3.0 points more than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Thursday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 6-7-0 this year.
  • The Chiefs are 4-6 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Chiefs put up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.
  • Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per contest (348.0).
  • Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 348.0 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (23 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.
  • Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Chargers have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers rack up 6.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers average 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs allow per outing (361.7).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This season the Chargers have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven games at home, Los Angeles has hit the over four times.
  • Chargers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
  • On the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in three of five road games Kansas City has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (51).

