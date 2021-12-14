The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 3.0 points more than Thursday's over/under.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.6 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 6-7-0 this year.

The Chiefs are 4-6 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Chiefs put up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Chargers allow.

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.8 points.

The Chiefs collect 41.6 more yards per game (389.6) than the Chargers allow per contest (348.0).

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 348.0 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (23 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up 6.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Chiefs give up (20.6).

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers average 23.5 more yards per game (385.2) than the Chiefs allow per outing (361.7).

In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 361.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This season the Chargers have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven games at home, Los Angeles has hit the over four times.

Chargers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

On the road, Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of five road games Kansas City has gone over the total.

The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (51).

