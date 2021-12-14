The Kansas State Wildcats will play the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, six points more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 13.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2-1 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).

When Kansas State picks up over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, six more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (348).

When LSU churns out over 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats