Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, six points more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.
- The 47-point total for this game is 13.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- In Kansas State's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2-1 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats average just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (372.2).
- When Kansas State picks up over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-2-1 in their six games as an underdog of 1 point or more this season.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Tigers rack up 27.1 points per game, six more than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (348).
- When LSU churns out over 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13