Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 8-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- The Wildcats rack up 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (19.2).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Wildcats collect 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.
- In games that Kentucky churns out more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Hawkeyes put up just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (337.1).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 337.1 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29