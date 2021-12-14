The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats play the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 52.9 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 8-4-0 this year.

This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Wildcats rack up 33.3 points per game, 14.1 more than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.

In games that Kentucky churns out more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Hawkeyes put up just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (337.1).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 337.1 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats