The LendingTree Bowl will see the Liberty Flames battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

In 54.5% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.8, is 4.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 56.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .

The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Flames have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more so far this season.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Flames put up four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles surrender (27.8).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Flames average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5), than the Eagles allow per contest (430.3).

When Liberty amasses more than 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 this season.

This season, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Eagles score 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames surrender (21.7).

Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 21.7 points.

The Eagles collect 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow (315.3).

When Eastern Michigan churns out more than 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).

Season Stats