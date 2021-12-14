Publish date:
Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- In 54.5% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.8, is 4.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 56.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 58.5 .
- The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Flames have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more so far this season.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Flames put up four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles surrender (27.8).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.
- The Flames average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5), than the Eagles allow per contest (430.3).
- When Liberty amasses more than 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Eagles score 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames surrender (21.7).
- Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team records more than 21.7 points.
- The Eagles collect 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow (315.3).
- When Eastern Michigan churns out more than 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
428.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.9
315.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.3
20
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
16