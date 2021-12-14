NFC West foes will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) meet the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in eight of 12 games (66.7%) this season.

So far this season, 30.8% of Seattle's games (4/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to score 48.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 42.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.1, 3.1 points above Sunday's total of 47.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 0.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Rams have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Rams put up 7.8 more points per game (28.0) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.

The Rams average just 8.0 fewer yards per game (386.9), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (394.9).

Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 394.9 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on four of 13 set point totals (30.8%).

The Seahawks average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams surrender.

When Seattle scores more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks average 28.6 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams give up per outing (338.8).

In games that Seattle picks up over 338.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times, seven fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (17).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, in six games at home, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Away from home, Seattle is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.

Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

