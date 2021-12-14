Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West foes will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) meet the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in eight of 12 games (66.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 30.8% of Seattle's games (4/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 42.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 50.1, 3.1 points above Sunday's total of 47.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 0.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Rams put up 7.8 more points per game (28.0) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).
  • Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.
  • The Rams average just 8.0 fewer yards per game (386.9), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (394.9).
  • Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 394.9 yards.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over on four of 13 set point totals (30.8%).
  • The Seahawks average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams surrender.
  • When Seattle scores more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks average 28.6 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams give up per outing (338.8).
  • In games that Seattle picks up over 338.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times, seven fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (17).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in six games at home, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • Away from home, Seattle is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Seattle has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.