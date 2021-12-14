Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Marshall New Orleans Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 13 games (38.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Marshall's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The two teams combine to score 64.7 points per game, 9.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 13.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 60.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have an ATS record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over three times in 13 opportunities (23.1%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 7.9 more points per game (30.7) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.8).
- When Louisiana records more than 22.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 405.9 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 388.3 the Thundering Herd allow per matchup.
- Louisiana is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 388.3 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (18).
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Thundering Herd put up 15.7 more points per game (34) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (18.3).
- When Marshall records more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Thundering Herd collect 471.1 yards per game, 126 more yards than the 345.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up over 345.1 yards.
- This season the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Marshall
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
34
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
405.9
Avg. Total Yards
471.1
345.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.3
8
Giveaways
23
20
Takeaways
18