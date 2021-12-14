The New Orleans Bowl will see the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns play the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 13 games (38.5%) this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Marshall's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The two teams combine to score 64.7 points per game, 9.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 13.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 60.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have an ATS record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over three times in 13 opportunities (23.1%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 7.9 more points per game (30.7) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.8).

When Louisiana records more than 22.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 405.9 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 388.3 the Thundering Herd allow per matchup.

Louisiana is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 388.3 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (18).

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Marshall's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Thundering Herd put up 15.7 more points per game (34) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (18.3).

When Marshall records more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect 471.1 yards per game, 126 more yards than the 345.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up over 345.1 yards.

This season the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (20).

Season Stats