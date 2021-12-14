The First Responder Bowl will see the Louisville Cardinals play the Air Force Falcons.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Air Force's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 55.5.

Tuesday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 9.4 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 8.5 points higher than the 47 average total in Falcons games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Cardinals score 12.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Falcons surrender (19.1).

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.

The Cardinals rack up 162.4 more yards per game (450.6) than the Falcons allow per matchup (288.2).

Louisville is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when the team amasses over 288.2 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (16).

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 8-3-0 this season.

This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average four more points per game (31) than the Cardinals allow (27).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27 points.

The Falcons rack up 22 more yards per game (423.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (401.8).

In games that Air Force piles up over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats