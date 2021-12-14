The Pinstripe Bowl will feature a matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55 points in four of 12 chances this season.

Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points above Wednesday's over/under of 55.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Terrapins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies allow (22.9).

When Maryland records more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per contest (384.3).

When Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Hokies have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.

The Hokies average 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins give up (413.7).

When Virginia Tech piles up over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats