Publish date:
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55 points in four of 12 chances this season.
- Wednesday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 57.6, 2.6 points above Wednesday's over/under of 55.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Terrapins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Terrapins average 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies allow (22.9).
- When Maryland records more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies give up per contest (384.3).
- When Maryland amasses more than 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Hokies' takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Hokies have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32.4 points.
- The Hokies average 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins give up (413.7).
- When Virginia Tech piles up over 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
370.5
413.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.3
17
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
14