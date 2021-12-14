Publish date:
Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 60.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.7, 3.2 points above Friday's total of 58.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- In Memphis' 12 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).
- Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (446).
- In games that Memphis picks up over 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Hawaii's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (29.3).
- Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect just 13 fewer yards per game (405) than the Tigers allow per contest (418).
- Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Hawaii
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
405
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
446
19
Giveaways
28
15
Takeaways
27