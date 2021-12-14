The Memphis Tigers will battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 60.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 61.7, 3.2 points above Friday's total of 58.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Memphis Stats and Trends

In Memphis' 12 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers average just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.4).

Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.

The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (446).

In games that Memphis picks up over 446 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Hawaii's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Tigers give up (29.3).

Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect just 13 fewer yards per game (405) than the Tigers allow per contest (418).

Hawaii is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats