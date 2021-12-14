Publish date:
Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 60 points six of 12 times.
- In 33.3% of Washington State's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 60.
- Friday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.9, 0.1 points fewer than Friday's total of 60 .
- The 56.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hurricanes score 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (378.9).
- Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 378.9 yards.
- The Hurricanes have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 27 takeaways .
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Cougars rack up per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).
- When Washington State records more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars collect only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up (389.6).
- Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 389.6 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Washington State
34.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
28.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
448.8
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.9
17
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
27