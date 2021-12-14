The Miami Hurricanes will battle the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 60 points six of 12 times.

In 33.3% of Washington State's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 60.

Friday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.9, 0.1 points fewer than Friday's total of 60 .

The 56.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Hurricanes score 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 69.9 more yards per game (448.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (378.9).

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 378.9 yards.

The Hurricanes have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 27 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Cougars have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cougars rack up per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).

When Washington State records more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars collect only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes give up (389.6).

Washington State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals over 389.6 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats