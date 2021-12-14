The Miami (OH) RedHawks will battle the North Texas Mean Green in the Frisco Football Classic.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in six of 12 games this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 54 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 3.7 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 51.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

RedHawks games this season feature an average total of 55 points, a number one point higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61 points, seven more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 this season.

This season, the RedHawks have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The RedHawks average 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Mean Green surrender.

Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The RedHawks average 47.4 more yards per game (425.6) than the Mean Green give up per outing (378.2).

In games that Miami (OH) totals more than 378.2 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (18).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This season the Mean Green rack up 4.8 more points per game (28.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.8).

When North Texas puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Mean Green average 67.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the RedHawks give up per matchup (372.8).

North Texas is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses more than 372.8 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the RedHawks have forced (15).

Season Stats