The Peach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 60.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 14.9 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 55, five points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 60 .

The 60-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 8-3-1 this season.

The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (23.1).

When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans collect 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (349.2).

When Michigan State amasses more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 10-3-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

The Panthers average 43 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans allow (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 47 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans allow (455.8).

When Pittsburgh churns out over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats