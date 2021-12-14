Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 60.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 14.9 points above Thursday's over/under.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 55, five points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 60 .
- The 60-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan State is 8-3-1 this season.
- The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (23.1).
- When Michigan State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans collect 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (349.2).
- When Michigan State amasses more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have 15 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 21 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 10-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- The Panthers average 43 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 47 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans allow (455.8).
- When Pittsburgh churns out over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21