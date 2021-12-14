The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will see the Minnesota Golden Gophers battle the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 75% of West Virginia's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 45.

Tuesday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 48, three points above Tuesday's total of 45.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Golden Gophers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers average 26.1 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Mountaineers allow.

When Minnesota records more than 24.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 360.3 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 349.7 the Mountaineers allow per outing.

In games that Minnesota picks up over 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Mountaineers score 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers collect 383.3 yards per game, 98.5 more yards than the 284.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

When West Virginia churns out more than 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (15).

Season Stats