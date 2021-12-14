The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face an NFC North matchup in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Chicago's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 44.

Monday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.

The 51.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

This year, the Vikings score just one more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).

Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.5 points.

The Vikings collect 390.5 yards per game, 54 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per outing.

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 336.5 yards.

The Vikings have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Chicago's games this season have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 25.6 points.

The Bears collect 79 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings allow per contest (381.5).

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

Chicago has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

Bears home games this season average 42.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

Minnesota is 2-5 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in six of seven away games Minnesota has gone over the total.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

