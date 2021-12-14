Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face an NFC North matchup in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Chicago's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 44.
  • Monday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.
  • The 51.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.1 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Minnesota has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Vikings have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
  • This year, the Vikings score just one more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).
  • Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.5 points.
  • The Vikings collect 390.5 yards per game, 54 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears give up per outing.
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 336.5 yards.
  • The Vikings have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this year.
  • The Bears have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in nine chances).
  • Chicago's games this season have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Vikings surrender (25.6).
  • Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bears collect 79 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings allow per contest (381.5).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (22 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • Chicago has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.3 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Minnesota is 2-5 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six of seven away games Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

