The Liberty Bowl will see the Mississippi State Bulldogs play the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in four of 12 games (33.3%) this season.

In 41.7% of Texas Tech's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to score 60.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points above the 57.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 54.8, 4.7 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders give up (32.1).

When Mississippi State records more than 32.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (410.8).

In games that Mississippi State amasses more than 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Raiders have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Red Raiders average 4.7 more points per game (30) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Red Raiders collect 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs allow (331.1).

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 331.1 yards.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (15).

Season Stats