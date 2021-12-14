The NC State Wolf Pack will play the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

UCLA's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 13 points more than the 46.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

NC State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins give up (26.8).

When NC State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per matchup (384.6).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 384.6 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 8-3-0 this season.

This season, the Bruins have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bruins score 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins average 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (331.6).

When UCLA amasses more than 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats