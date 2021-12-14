Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- UCLA's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 13 points more than the 46.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- NC State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins give up (26.8).
- When NC State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins give up per matchup (384.6).
- NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 384.6 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Bruins have forced (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 8-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Bruins have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bruins score 36.5 points per game, 16.8 more than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins average 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (331.6).
- When UCLA amasses more than 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19