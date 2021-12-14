The North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 58 points eight of 12 times.

So far this season, 27.3% of South Carolina's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 58.

Thursday's over/under is 0.3 points higher than the combined 57.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points more than the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 66.7 points, a number 8.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 58 total in this game is 8.5 points higher than the 49.5 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 5-7-0 this year.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels put up 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks give up per matchup (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (357.1).

In games that North Carolina piles up more than 357.1 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Tar Heels have 14 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 24 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Gamecocks average 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels allow (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow (407.8).

When South Carolina totals over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats