The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Saturday's over/under is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 7-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish put up 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys allow per matchup (16.8).

When Notre Dame scores more than 16.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (273.6).

In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Oklahoma State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish allow (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys rack up 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per contest (339.1).

In games that Oklahoma State totals over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats