The Rose Bowl will see the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

The two teams combine to average 81 points per game, 15 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 24.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 64.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those games.

Ohio State has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes average 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per contest (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes give up per outing.

When Ohio State piles up more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Utah has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).

When Utah puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow (366.7).

When Utah totals over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats