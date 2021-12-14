Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- In 41.7% of Oregon's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 61.5.
- Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.
- The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 1.3 points above Wednesday's total of 61.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Sooners put up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks give up per outing (25.5).
- Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.5 points.
- The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).
- In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has five wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks rack up 37.8 more yards per game (418) than the Sooners give up per outing (380.2).
- When Oregon totals more than 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22