The Alamo Bowl will see the Oklahoma Sooners play the Oregon Ducks.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

In 41.7% of Oregon's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 61.5.

Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.7 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 1.3 points above Wednesday's total of 61.5.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Sooners put up 38.4 points per game, 12.9 more than the Ducks give up per outing (25.5).

Oklahoma is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.5 points.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per outing (370.5).

In games that Oklahoma amasses more than 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has five wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks rack up 37.8 more yards per game (418) than the Sooners give up per outing (380.2).

When Oregon totals more than 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

