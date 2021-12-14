The LA Bowl will see the Oregon State Beavers battle the Utah State Aggies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 15.3 points more than the 51.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 59.9, 6.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Beavers average 7.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Aggies surrender (25.3).

When Oregon State puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Beavers collect 430.5 yards per game, 39.6 more yards than the 390.9 the Aggies allow per outing.

In games that Oregon State amasses more than 390.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Beavers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 19 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 9-4-0 this year.

This year, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year the Aggies average 7.3 more points per game (33.2) than the Beavers surrender (25.9).

When Utah State scores more than 25.9 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Aggies average 451.5 yards per game, 63.7 more yards than the 387.8 the Beavers allow.

In games that Utah State amasses more than 387.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Beavers have forced (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats