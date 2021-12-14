The Outback Bowl will see the Penn State Nittany Lions meet the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, five points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Nittany Lions have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24).

When Penn State puts up more than 24 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (371.3).

When Penn State amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This season the Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).

When Arkansas puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (344).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up over 344 yards.

This season the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Season Stats