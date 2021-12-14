Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 69.2% of Arkansas' games (9/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points more than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, five points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Nittany Lions have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions score just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24).
- When Penn State puts up more than 24 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (371.3).
- When Penn State amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- This season the Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).
- When Arkansas puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (344).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up over 344 yards.
- This season the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14