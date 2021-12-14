The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 46 points nine of 13 times.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points higher than the combined 44.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 1.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Falcons surrender.

San Francisco is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.2 points.

The 49ers collect 364.3 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 364.5 the Falcons give up per contest.

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 364.5 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers surrender (23.2).

Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.

The Falcons collect 316.4 yards per game, only 9.0 fewer than the 325.4 the 49ers allow.

When Atlanta amasses more than 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

Home and road insights

San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

San Francisco has gone over the total in four of six games at home this year.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, away from home.

In seven away games this year, Atlanta has hit the over four times.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46).

