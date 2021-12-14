Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) and Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will clash in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 46 points nine of 13 times.
  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in eight of 13 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points higher than the combined 44.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 50.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 1.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.
  • The 47.5 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Falcons surrender.
  • San Francisco is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.2 points.
  • The 49ers collect 364.3 yards per game, only 0.2 fewer than the 364.5 the Falcons give up per contest.
  • San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 364.5 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.
  • In Atlanta's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers surrender (23.2).
  • Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.2 points.
  • The Falcons collect 316.4 yards per game, only 9.0 fewer than the 325.4 the 49ers allow.
  • When Atlanta amasses more than 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total in four of six games at home this year.
  • The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
  • Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, away from home.
  • In seven away games this year, Atlanta has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46).

