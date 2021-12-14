Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run versus the New Orleans Saints (6-7) in Week 15.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 46.5 points 10 of 13 times.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 46.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their five games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints give up (21.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per contest (339.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picks up more than 339.5 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 6-7-0 this year.
  • New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Saints average just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints average 319.4 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 343.0 the Buccaneers give up.
  • New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 343.0 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as 10.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of six home games.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 50.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • This season in away games, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • In seven away games this season, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

