The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run versus the New Orleans Saints (6-7) in Week 15.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 46.5 points 10 of 13 times.

New Orleans' games have gone over 46.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their five games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Buccaneers put up 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints give up (21.9).

Tampa Bay is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 70.7 more yards per game (410.2) than the Saints give up per contest (339.5).

Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team picks up more than 339.5 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (17).

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 6-7-0 this year.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Saints average just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).

When New Orleans puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints average 319.4 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 343.0 the Buccaneers give up.

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 343.0 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times, nine fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as 10.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of six home games.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 50.3 points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

This season in away games, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

In seven away games this season, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

