It'll be the Tennessee Titans (9-4) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in nine of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to score 45.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.6 points under the 47.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Titans have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year, the Titans put up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers give up (24.8).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.8 points.

The Titans rack up 347.2 yards per game, 24.1 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Steelers give up per matchup.

When Tennessee amasses more than 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (13).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 2 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Steelers rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).

When Pittsburgh records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Steelers collect just 12.6 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Titans allow (341.6).

Pittsburgh is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall when the team amasses over 341.6 yards.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 4-2-1 overall.

At home, as 2-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5).

This year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of seven games at home.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.

In five of six road games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total.

This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

