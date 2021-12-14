Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

It'll be the Tennessee Titans (9-4) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) in NFL Week 15 action.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in nine of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 45.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 5.6 points under the 47.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 7.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Tennessee has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • This season, the Titans have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This year, the Titans put up just 0.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Steelers give up (24.8).
  • Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.8 points.
  • The Titans rack up 347.2 yards per game, 24.1 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Steelers give up per matchup.
  • When Tennessee amasses more than 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (13).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Steelers have been underdogs by 2 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Steelers rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers collect just 12.6 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Titans allow (341.6).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall when the team amasses over 341.6 yards.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 4-2-1 overall.
  • At home, as 2-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5).
  • This year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of seven games at home.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In five of six road games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total.
  • This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

