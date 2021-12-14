Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, one fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers average 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (341.6).
- When Tennessee totals over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Boilermakers put up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers give up (27.5).
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers collect only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up per outing (404.6).
- When Purdue picks up more than 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16