The Music City Bowl will see the Tennessee Volunteers meet the Purdue Boilermakers.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.

Thursday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 62 points per game, one fewer than Thursday's total.

The 52.9 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 10.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this season.

So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 12 opportunities (75%).

This year, the Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers average 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (341.6).

When Tennessee totals over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Boilermakers put up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers give up (27.5).

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers collect only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up per outing (404.6).

When Purdue picks up more than 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats