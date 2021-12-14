Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points or more just one time this season.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 57.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.5 points per game, 13 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 64.6 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons surrender.
- When Texas A&M scores more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Aggies average 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (424.2).
- In games that Texas A&M picks up over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).
- Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies give up.
- When Wake Forest totals more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This season the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27