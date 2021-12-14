The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points or more just one time this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 57.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.5 points per game, 13 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Friday's total.

The 64.6 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons surrender.

When Texas A&M scores more than 30.3 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aggies average 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (424.2).

In games that Texas A&M picks up over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons average 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies give up.

When Wake Forest totals more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This season the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Season Stats