The Bahamas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 51.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 7-4-0 this year.

So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rockets score 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (25.8).

Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.8 points.

The Rockets collect 435.8 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 367.4 the Blue Raiders allow per matchup.

Toledo is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 367.4 yards.

The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 31 takeaways .

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Blue Raiders score 29.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rockets allow (21.0).

Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up only 13.6 more yards per game (355.9) than the Rockets give up (342.3).

In games that Middle Tennessee amasses over 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Rockets have forced (17).

Season Stats