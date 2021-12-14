Publish date:
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 51.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Toledo is 7-4-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rockets score 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (25.8).
- Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.8 points.
- The Rockets collect 435.8 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 367.4 the Blue Raiders allow per matchup.
- Toledo is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 367.4 yards.
- The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 31 takeaways .
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Blue Raiders score 29.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rockets allow (21.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders rack up only 13.6 more yards per game (355.9) than the Rockets give up (342.3).
- In games that Middle Tennessee amasses over 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Rockets have forced (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
435.8
Avg. Total Yards
355.9
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.4
5
Giveaways
20
17
Takeaways
31