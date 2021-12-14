The Myrtle Beach Bowl will see the Tulsa Golden Hurricane play the Old Dominion Monarchs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.6, is 2.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 56 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Monday's total.

The 52.5-point total for this game is two points below the 54.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).

This year, the Golden Hurricane rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Monarchs give up (27.6).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.6 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 61.3 more yards per game (434.1) than the Monarchs give up per contest (372.8).

When Tulsa totals over 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 23 times, seven more than the Monarchs' takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This year, the Monarchs have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Monarchs average just 1.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up (27.4).

Old Dominion is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 27.4 points.

The Monarchs collect only 5.1 more yards per game (385.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (380.3).

Old Dominion is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 380.3 yards.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats