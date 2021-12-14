The UTSA Roadrunners will play the San Diego State Aztecs in the Frisco Bowl.

Odds for UTSA vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in nine of 13 games this season.

San Diego State's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 14.8 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 9-4-0 this year.

This season, the Roadrunners have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

The Roadrunners average 37.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Aztecs give up per matchup (19.5).

UTSA is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Roadrunners average 442.9 yards per game, 123.4 more yards than the 319.5 the Aztecs give up per contest.

In games that UTSA piles up more than 319.5 yards, the team is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (21).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Aztecs put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 the Roadrunners give up.

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 23.6 points.

The Aztecs collect 29.7 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Roadrunners give up (363.1).

When San Diego State picks up over 363.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).

Season Stats