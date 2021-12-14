Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Wednesday's over/under is two points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 60.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Virginia is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Cavaliers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Virginia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers average 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs give up per outing (28.4).
- When Virginia puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (414.6).
- Virginia is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team totals over 414.6 yards.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Mustangs score 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).
- SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 31.8 points.
- The Mustangs average 465.9 yards per game, only 0.1 fewer than the 466 the Cavaliers allow.
- SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals over 466 yards.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15