The Fenway Bowl will feature a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the SMU Mustangs.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in four of 10 games this season.

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in five of 11 games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is two points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 60.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 6-4-0 this season.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Virginia has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers average 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs give up per outing (28.4).

When Virginia puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (414.6).

Virginia is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team totals over 414.6 yards.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (15).

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 2 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Mustangs score 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).

SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Mustangs average 465.9 yards per game, only 0.1 fewer than the 466 the Cavaliers allow.

SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals over 466 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats