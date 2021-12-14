The Western Michigan Broncos will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Nevada's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 59.

The two teams combine to average 67.5 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 53 points per game, six fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 59 total in this game is 2.2 points above the 56.8 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 3.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-4-1 ATS in those contests.

Western Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Broncos score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos collect 66 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (397.8).

Western Michigan is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 397.8 yards.

The Broncos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 26 takeaways .

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos surrender (28.6).

Nevada is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 439.6 yards per game, 101.3 more yards than the 338.3 the Broncos give up.

When Nevada picks up over 338.3 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

This season the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Season Stats