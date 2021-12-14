The Las Vegas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State's games have gone over 42 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 42-point total for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Badgers rack up 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils give up per contest (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 48 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.2).

When Wisconsin amasses over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Sun Devils score 13.3 more points per game (29.7) than the Badgers allow (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils average 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers allow (240.8).

When Arizona State picks up over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have 21 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 22 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats