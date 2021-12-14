The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will see the Wyoming Cowboys battle the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points just two times this year.

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.4 points greater than the 57.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.5 points this season, 11.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 68.2 points, 9.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

In Wyoming's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cowboys score 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (35.1).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 35.1 points.

The Cowboys rack up 106 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per contest (466.8).

When Wyoming churns out more than 466.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 17 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 24 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

In Kent State's 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.

Kent State has gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes put up 32.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cowboys allow (22.5).

When Kent State puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Golden Flashes collect 480.8 yards per game, 134.1 more yards than the 346.7 the Cowboys allow.

In games that Kent State amasses over 346.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This year the Golden Flashes have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Season Stats