The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points nine of 12 times.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 58 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

This season, the Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide average 495 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats give up per matchup.

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses more than 304.9 yards.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team churns out over 305.1 yards.

This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Season Stats