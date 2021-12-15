Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points nine of 12 times.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 58 points in five of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 495 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats give up per matchup.
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team amasses more than 304.9 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team churns out over 305.1 yards.
- This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32